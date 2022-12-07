Delhi civic polls: Counting of votes for 250 wards begins
According to the exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get a clear majority in the high-stakes elections.
The result of the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will be declared on Wednesday. The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.
This was the first time that civic elections were held in the national capital since the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation were merged in May.
Most exit polls have predicted a huge win for the Aam Aadmi Party over the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Congress being a distant third.
Live updates
8 am: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections begins.
7.30 am: The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get a clear majority in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday.
According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party could win in 149 to 171 wards out of the total of 250, while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata could emerge victorious in 69 to 91 wards.
The pollster has also tipped the Congress to win 19-31 seats.
On the other hand, another exit poll by Times Now predicts the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to win at 146-156 wards.
It further shows the BJP winning 84 to 94 wards and the Congress getting 6 to 10 wards.
7.15 am: A voter turnout of 50.48% was recorded at the polls that took place on Sunday.
The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded 250 candidates. The Congress has 247 candidates, while there are 382 Independents contesting. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party contested on 132 wards, the Nationalist Congress Party on 26 and the Janata Dal (United) on 22.
The BJP is hoping to extend its 15-year reign at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat the success that it achieved in the 2020 Assembly polls in the national capital.
The Congress is fighting to regain relevance in Delhi, where it has been seeing a decline since the emergence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
7 am: The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on December 4. The results will be declared today.