8.49 am: Early trends show the BJP is leading in 39 seats, closely followed by the Congress with 27, reported NDTV.

8.27 am: The BJP is leading in eight seats and the Congress is ahead in three, reports NDTV.

8.22 am: Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla.

8 am: The counting of votes begins.

7.45 am: Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

7.35 am: Visuals from Shimla ahead of the counting of votes.

7.25 am: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will look to stave off challenge from its main contender Congress in a state which has a four-decade old tradition of voting out the incumbent party. The Aam Aadmi Party will look to open its account in Himachal Pradesh, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will want to add to the one seat it held in the outgoing Assembly.

7 am: The counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will begin at 8 am. The majority mark is 35.