A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Aam Aadmi Party wins 134 out of 250 wards in Delhi civic polls, ends BJP’s 15-year reign: The Congress, with nine seats, finished third. Three Independents also won.
  2. Attacks on Marathi citizens in Karnataka not possible without Delhi’s support, claims Sanjay Raut: He made the remark a day after members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike allegedly threw stones at vehicles with Maharashtra registration numbers in Belagavi.
  3. Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court seeking to expunge remarks about him by Delhi High Court: The High Court, while denying bail to activist Umar Khalid, had remarked that Imam was arguably at the ‘head of the conspiracy’ to orchestrate violence.
  4. RBI increases repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%, pegs GDP growth at 6.8%: This is the fifth hike in the key lending rate since May.
  5. Meta Oversight Board recommends overhaul of ‘cross-check’ programme: The programme exempts accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other influential users from its rules.
  6. Protest against Adani port project in Kerala’s Vizhinjam called off temporarily: The decision was taken after demonstrators met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
  7. Supreme Court asks Centre, RBI to produce records of demonetisation: The court has reserved its verdict on 58 pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to ban currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.
  8. Village head arrested for making couple lick spit, beating woman in Uttar Pradesh: The couple was punished as the woman had married against her family’s wishes.
  9. No plans to relax 50% limit on reservations, Centre tells Parliament: Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss had asked the question in view of the Supreme Court’s observation in the EWS quota case that the ceiling was ‘not inflexible’.
  10. Foreign funding license of 6,677 NGOs suspended between 2017 to 2021, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: The most number of licenses were cancelled in Tamil Nadu.