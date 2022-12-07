The big news: AAP defeats BJP in Delhi civic polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sanjay Raut attacked the Centre over assault of Marathi-speaking citizens in Belagavi, and activist Sharjeel Imam approached the Supreme Court.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Aam Aadmi Party wins 134 out of 250 wards in Delhi civic polls, ends BJP’s 15-year reign: The Congress, with nine seats, finished third. Three Independents also won.
- Attacks on Marathi citizens in Karnataka not possible without Delhi’s support, claims Sanjay Raut: He made the remark a day after members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike allegedly threw stones at vehicles with Maharashtra registration numbers in Belagavi.
- Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court seeking to expunge remarks about him by Delhi High Court: The High Court, while denying bail to activist Umar Khalid, had remarked that Imam was arguably at the ‘head of the conspiracy’ to orchestrate violence.
- RBI increases repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%, pegs GDP growth at 6.8%: This is the fifth hike in the key lending rate since May.
- Meta Oversight Board recommends overhaul of ‘cross-check’ programme: The programme exempts accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other influential users from its rules.
- Protest against Adani port project in Kerala’s Vizhinjam called off temporarily: The decision was taken after demonstrators met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- Supreme Court asks Centre, RBI to produce records of demonetisation: The court has reserved its verdict on 58 pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to ban currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.
- Village head arrested for making couple lick spit, beating woman in Uttar Pradesh: The couple was punished as the woman had married against her family’s wishes.
- No plans to relax 50% limit on reservations, Centre tells Parliament: Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss had asked the question in view of the Supreme Court’s observation in the EWS quota case that the ceiling was ‘not inflexible’.
- Foreign funding license of 6,677 NGOs suspended between 2017 to 2021, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: The most number of licenses were cancelled in Tamil Nadu.