Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP races past 100 seats in early trends, eyes seventh straight win
The saffron party is leading in over 130 seats after the first hour of counting, while the Congress is ahead in about 35 of the 182 constituencies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has established leads in more than 130 of the 182 seats in Gujarat where counting of votes for the Assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday. The Congress is ahead in about 35 constituencies.
The majority mark in the Assembly is 92.
Exit polls have projected the BJP to comfortably retain power in the state for a record seventh time in a row, defeating the Opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
Elections for the Gujarat Assembly were held in two phases and the state recorded a voter turnout of 64.33% – a drop of over 4% compared to the last polls held in 2017.
Live updates
9.15 am: After more than an hour of counting, the BJP is leading in 138 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 32, according to NDTV. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 10 seats.
8.45 am: Early trends show the BJP leading in 135 seats, reports NDTV. The Congress is ahead in 40 constituencies and the Aam Aadmi Party in five.
8.42 am: BJP candidate Hardik Patel predicts his party will win 135 to 145 seats in the state, reports ANI.
“The government is being formed on the basis of work,” Patel adds. “No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press ‘Lotus’ as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust.”
8.33 seats: The BJP continues to increase it gains with a lead in 87 seats, reports NDTV. The Congress is ahead in 25 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party in three.
8.31 am: Congress candidate from Mansa constituency Babuji Thakor asserts confidence that his party will win the polls, reports ANI.
8.24 am: BJP widens lead in the postal ballot vote counting, reports NDTV. It is leading in 73 seats and the Congress is ahead in 22.
8.21 am: Visuals from the Government Commerce College in Gandhinagar.
8.19 am: Early trends show that the BJP has taken lead in 52 seats and the Congress is ahead in 16, reports NDTV.
8 am: The counting of votes begins.
7.41 am: The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi and Punjab, has promised voters subsidies on electricity and other bills in a bid to become the main challenger to the BJP. It has also run a loud and spirited campaign in Gujarat in the last couple of months. But detractors say most of the noise is on social media.
Read more here: Will the Aam Aadmi Party change Gujarat’s two-party politics?
7.25 am: Exits polls have predicted the BJP to comfortably retain power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term, despite critics pointing to rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness.
An aggregate of polls said the saffron party could win 131 out of the state’s 182 seats. The alliance of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party could win 41 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party will emerge victorious in seven constituencies.
7.15 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in Gujarat since 1995. Narendra Modi served as the state’s chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
7 am: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will start at 8 am today at 37 counting centres set up across the state.