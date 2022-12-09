The big news: Uniform Civil Code Bill receives Opposition backlash, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress meets to choose next Himachal Pradesh chief minister, and 16 flights cancelled from Chennai due to Cyclone Mandous.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Opposition objects to introduction of Uniform Civil Code Bill in Rajya Sabha: A Uniform Civil Code entails a common law that will govern marriages, divorces, adoption and succession for all Indians.
- Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh’s supporters shout slogans as party decides on chief minister: Supporters of Pratibha Singh had also stopped the convoy of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is in the state as party observer.
- Sixteen flights cancelled due to bad weather due to Cyclone Mandous at Chennai: The severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on December 9 night.
- Four Mangaluru college students suspended after video of them dancing in burqas went viral: The college said that the dance was not part of an approved programme and that it does not condone ‘activities that could harm harmony between communities’.
- TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail in case about allegedly spreading fake news about Modi: Gokhale was arrested twice in three days for his tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse.
- Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah gets bail from NIA court in two cases: His lawyer Umair Ronga said that there is another case pending against him in Jammu.
- Twitter disproportionately targeted women for layoffs, alleges lawsuit in US court: The lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco federal court, said that the social media giant laid off 57% of its female workers, compared with 47% of men.
- Delhi High Court’s remarks about Sharjeel Imam should not prejudice his case, directs Supreme Court: The court had said that Imam was ‘head of the conspiracy’ to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi violence.
- Bombay High Court allows cutting of 21,997 mangrove trees in Maharashtra for bullet train project: The trees will be cut in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking details of December 2018 collegium meeting under RTI: The court said that only the final decision of the collegium was required to be uploaded on its website.