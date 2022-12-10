A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, the police said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The blast took place at 11.22 pm on Friday at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway. The grenade hit Saanjh Kendra, which provides services such as copies of first information reports and passport verification.

There were no casualties in the incident, the police said. However, the window panes of Saanjh Kendra suffered damage.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that as per a preliminary investigation, military-grade hardware may have been used to fire the grenade, ANI reported. The case could be one of cross-border smuggling, he said.

“There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts,” Yadav said.

The police have filed a first information report under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. An Army team has also reached the spot to look into the incident.

“We will investigate this technically and forensically, all clues from the scene of the crime are being collected so that we reconstruct what happened,” the state police chief said. “We are recovering the launcher.”

Yadav added that there appeared to be several similarities between the blast on Friday and the grenade attack on the state Police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali on May 9.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that strict action will be taken in the case, according to ANI.

“Since AAP came to power, big gangsters nabbed in Punjab,” he said. “People who were acting under the protection of old parties were caught.”

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in Punjab since March 16.