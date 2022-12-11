A government school principal in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar was suspended after a video of students pledging to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for 25 years was widely shared on social media.

The incident took place on December 9 at the government upper primary school in the district’s Maharajpura village, reported The Indian Express.

'हम 25 साल तक बीजेपी को वोट देते रहेंगे'....



झालावाड़ के महाराजपुरा में बीजेपी नेताओं द्वारा सरकारी स्कूल में जन आक्रोश रैली की सभा का आयोजन करने का मामला सामने आया है जहां पहली से 5वीं के बच्चों को शपथ दिलाई गई.



अब सरकार ने हेडमास्टर को सस्पेंड कर दिया है. #RajasthanNews pic.twitter.com/4TGy2z8Teq — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) December 11, 2022

“We pledge to uproot this government, which does not give ration for 25 years and to keep voting for BJP for 25 years,” the students, reportedly belonging to Classe 1 to 5, were heard as saying.

The pledge was administered by BJP district’s chief Dinesh Mangal, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Now-suspended Principal Sitaram Meena claimed that the event was organised after school hours.

“I had left the school,” Meena said, according to the newspaper. “I have no information about who called the students.”

Block education officer Virendra Singh said that a probe has been ordered into the incident.

“A team has been sent to the village,” Singh said. “It will prepare a report after talking to the children and villagers.”