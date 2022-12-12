The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Live Law reported.

The high court, however, stayed its order for 10 days to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. Deshmukh was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.

The 71-year-old had moved to the high court after a special CBI court had denied him bail in the case on October 21.

Deshmukh had sought bail in the case after the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating in connection to the allegations of corruption.

The CBI had filed a first information report against the Nationalist Congress Party leader under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on April 24, 2021.

The case is based on former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s statement accusing Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai.