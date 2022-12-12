The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a case against state Congress leader Raja Pateria after a video of him urging people to “kill [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi to save the Constitution” was shared widely on social media on Monday.

Several Bharatiya Janta Party leaders shared the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, Pateria is seen clarifying that by the word “killing”, he meant defeating the prime minister.

Scroll.in could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“Modi will divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” the former state minister is heard saying. “The future of Dalits, Adivasis and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, be ready to kill Modi – in the sense of defeating him.”

Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria incites people to kill PM Modi - earlier too Cong leaders spoke about death of PM Modi (Sheikh Hussain)



But now a death threat!



After "Aukat dikha denge" "Raavan" this is Rahul Gandhi's Pyaar ki Rajniti? Will they act on him? No!

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that a first information report has been filed against Pateria in the district of Panna. The police have charged the Congress leader under Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, statements conducive to public mischief, criminal intimidation and provocation with intent to cause riot.

Several BJP leaders castigated Pateria for his remarks. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the reality of those participating in the “facade of the Bharat Jodo Yatra” has come to the fore. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people,” he said. “The entire country has faith in him. Congress leaders cannot challenge him in the field, and so they speak of his murder.”

State BJP chief VD Sharma said that the Congress leader’s statement was serious and condemnable. “Was such a conspiracy planned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that recently went through Madhya Pradesh?” he questioned. “This should be investigated.

Pateria, however, claimed that the video had been portrayed in an incorrect manner, News18 reported. “I am a follower of Gandhi, and I cannot speak of murder,” he said. “The essence of my statement was that Modi should be politically defeated in order to save the Constitution. I said that Modi had to be defeated in order to protect minorities, Dalits and Adivasis.”