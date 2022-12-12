Several Indian soldiers sustained injuries in a clash with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on December 9, The Hindu reported.

The newspaper quoted an unidentified defence official saying that injuries on the Chinese side were “much higher” than among the Indian troops.

Unidentified sources told ANI that in some areas along the Line of Actual Control in the state’s Tawang sector, there are some “areas of differing perception”, in which the troops of both countries patrol the area up to their claim lines. “This has been the trend since 2006,” the sources told the agency.

“On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner,” the sources told ANI. “This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.”

Subsequently, India’s commander in the area reportedly held a meeting with his counterpart to discuss the matter and restore peace.

This was the first such incident since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four. Since the clash, India and China have been locked in a border standoff.