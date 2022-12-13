Opposition parties on Monday blamed the Narendra Modi-led government for covering up the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

“For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted. “Due to this, China’s audacity is increasing.”

The troops of the two countries had clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, causing “minor injuries” to a few soldiers on both sides, India’s defence ministry had said on Monday in a statement.

After the face-off, both sides immediately disengaged from the area, according to the statement. Subsequently, India’s commander in the area reportedly held a meeting with his counterpart to discuss the matter and restore peace.

This was the first such incident since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

On Monday, Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting the country in danger to save his image.

“In an attempt to make the intrusion in northern Ladakh permanent, China built 200 permanent shelters within 15-18 km of the LAC in Depsang, but the government remained silent,” he alleged. “Now this new worrying issue has come to the fore.”

उत्तरी लद्दाख़ में घुसपैठ स्थायी करने की कोशिश में चीन ने डेपसांग में LAC की सीमा में 15-18 km अंदर 200 स्थायी शेल्टर बना दिए, पर सरकार चुप रही।अब यह नया चिंताजनक मामला सामने आया है। https://t.co/RgzMZLQlJw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 12, 2022

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the details of the ministry’s version seemed sketchy and sought clarification.

“What was the cause of the clash?” he asked in a series of tweets. “Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition?”

Praising the Indian Army, Owaisi claimed that it was “weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China”.

Owaisi also said that he has submitted a notice for adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss the clash.

The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament.I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 12, 2022

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted: “If the attack is on the map and the counter-attack is on the app, then what should happen is happening now: China has now cast its evil eye on Arunachal. Will the prime minister again give a clean chit to China to save his image?”

Khera was referring to India’s decision to block 59 mobile applications that had Chinese links following the Galwan clash.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy demanded that if China is not blackmailing the Modi government, then India should shut down all Chinese companies and inform Indians in China to return.

चीनी राष्ट्रपति को झुक कर सलाम करने में और लाल आँख दिखाने में अंतर होता है।

हमला मैप पर हो और जवाबी हमला एप्प पर किया जाये तो वही होता है जो अब हो रहा है: चीन ने अब अरुणाचल पर अपनी बुरी नज़र डाली है।

क्या प्रधान मंत्री अपनी छवि बचाने के लिए फिर से चीन को क्लीन चिट दे देंगे? https://t.co/gxZu6l2wve — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 12, 2022

If Modi Govt not blackmailed by China then shut down all Chinese companies in India and inform Indians in China to return. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 13, 2022

In its statement on Monday, the defence ministry had said that in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, there are some “areas of differing perception”, in which the troops of both countries patrol up to their claim lines.

“This has been the trend since 2006,” the ministry added.

A report by the news agency PTI said that at least six injured soldiers were taken to Guwahati for treatment after the clash.

An unidentified defence official on Monday told The Hindu that injuries on the Chinese side were “much higher” than among the Indian troops. Indian officials also said that the Chinese Army had come “heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers”, but that they did not expect the Indian forces to be well-prepared.

I’ve long argued that China has designs on Tawang, since they want to pre-empt the possibility of a future DalaiLama being identified at the birthplace of the 6thDL. Proud of our soldiers for standing up to the PLA: https://t.co/hntnFyTvww — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 12, 2022

#China established a new division level headquarters equipped to support their weapons & air defence along #Pangong Lake 👇 #Modi ji, at-least now understand the severity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qfnwUv8Clo — YSR (@ysathishreddy) December 12, 2022