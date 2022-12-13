The big news: Evidence planted on Stan Swamy’s computer, says US firm, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China claimed Indian troops illegally crossed disputed border in Arunachal, and Justice Bela Trivedi recused from hearing Bilkis Bano plea.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Hacker planted evidence on Stan Swamy’s computer in Bhima Koregaon case, says forensic report: The analysis was released by Massachusetts-based firm Arsenal Consulting, which had previously made similar revelations about other persons accused in the case.
- Indian troops illegally crossed disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Chinese military: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, accused China of trying to ‘unilaterally change the status quo’ on the border.
- Justice Bela Trivedi recuses herself from plea against remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court judge declined to hear the case as she had been deputed as the law secretary in the Gujarat government from 2004 to 2006.
- ‘Statistics tell us who the actual pappu is,’ says Mahua Moitra on Modi government’s economic performance: The Trinamool Congress leader questioned the government about the record number of Indians renouncing their citizenship in 2021.
- Meerut court issues externment order against journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi: The court has barred him from entering the district for three months.
- Trinamool Congress seeks probe after prime accused in Birbhum violence is found dead in CBI custody: Lalan Sheikh’s family members claim that he died due to torture in custody.
- 1.83 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in first 10 months of 2022, up by 20,000 since 2021, says Centre: Since 2014, over 12.43 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship, according to Ministry of External Affairs data.
- Morbi civic body, contractor outsourced bridge repair works to an incompetent agency, says Gujarat High Court: Citing a Special Investigation Team report, the High Court also 49 steel strands were used in the main cable of the suspension bridge of which 22 were rusted.
- Undertrials comprised 77.1% of prisoners at end of 2021, Centre tells Parliament: MoS Home Ashish Mishra gave the figures in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Shyam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha.
- ED has no data on cases filed against MPs and MLAs, Centre tells Lok Sabha: The Enforcement Directorate ‘does not distinguish cases based on political affiliations or status of the accused’, Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary said.