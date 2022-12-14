A murder case was filed against seven Central Bureau of Investigation officials on Tuesday, a day after one of the prime accused persons in the West Bengal Birbhum violence case was found dead while he was in the central agency’s custody, reported NDTV.

Eight people had died in Birbhum district’s Bogtui village on March 21 after their houses were set on fire following the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat leader of the Trinamool Congress. Sheikh had succumbed to his injuries after unidentified persons allegedly hurled bombs at him.

Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused man in the case, was arrested by the CBI on December 4.

On Monday, Sheikh was allegedly found hanging in a washroom of an office that the central agency has set up in a guest house in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum. His family had alleged torture while in custody.

Sheikh’s wife, Reshma Bibi, filed the police complaint on the basis of which a first information report was registered on Tuesday. She has named the deputy inspector general and the superintendent of police of the central agency, besides five other officials, in her complaint.

The CBI has reportedly moved the High Court against the FIR. The hearing is likely to be held later on Wednesday.

#BREAKING :That’s the FIR first registered by Birbhum police and now taken over by @CIDWestBengal over the mysterious death of #LalanSheikh in CBI custody. FIR has sections like 302 murder, 509 outraging a woman’s modesty & also 120b criminal conspiracy against 7 #CBI officers pic.twitter.com/J5j2TJeM7W — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) December 14, 2022

On Monday, Bibi had alleged that CBI officials threatened to kill her husband and demanded Rs 50 lakh to clear his name in the case, according to NDTV.

Sheikh’s sister Samsunnahar Bibi had told reporters that when the CBI officials brought him home, he could hardly stand. “They thrashed him mercilessly,” she claimed. “He was not even allowed to drink water. We want punishment for CBI officers.”

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra linked the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party with the death.

“Everything is very mysterious,” he added. “The BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh had mentioned that something will happen in Bengal in December and Suvendu Adhikari had categorically mentioned the date as December 12.”

The Trinamool Congress has demanded an investigation into Sheikh’s death.