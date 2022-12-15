Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday remarked that the use of social media tends to limit human nature to its “baser self”, ANI reported.

The actor made the remarks while addressing the audience at the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival. The statement came amid a social media campaign calling for the boycott of his upcoming film Pathaan.

“Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self,” said Khan, who was the guest of honour at the festival. “I read somewhere – negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Khan said he is very happy with social activities returning to normal with the reduction in Covid-19 cases. “I have absolutely no problem in saying that no matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive,” he asserted.

#WATCH | No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive: Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/QL6uyRFACS — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Khan also said that cinema is a means for people from “different colours, castes and religions” to understand each other better, PTI reported. “Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor Amitabh Bachchan, addressing the same event, touched upon several subjects, including British censorship, colonial-era films against oppressors, communalism and social unity, NDTV reported.

Bachchan said that even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression, according to ANI.

The 80-year-old actor also praised Khan’s speech, saying: “I salute your artistic temperament that embraces plurality and equality.”

#WATCH | "Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression": Amitabh Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/ycBY5LhRP2 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bachchan should be honoured with the country’s highest civilian award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

“Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said that it is not in keeping with the spirit of India to reject any race or culture. “It has to be our highest aim to comprehend all things as they are with sympathy and love,” he said. “It’s the spirit of India.”