The big news: Law minister seeks change in procedure to appoint judges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirav Modi’s plea to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court rejected, and former Army chief said China ‘gained a lot over time’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Issue of judicial vacancies will persist until procedure to appoint judges is changed, says law minister: The government has limited powers over appointments of judges, Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha.
- Nirav Modi’s plea to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court rejected: The fugitive businessman was arrested in the United Kingdom on March 19, 2019, and has been lodged in London’s Wandsworth jail ever since.
- ‘China gained a lot over time,’ says former Army chief on LAC status quo: In an interview to ANI, General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Chinese army has taken ‘small incremental steps’ along the Line of Actual Control over decades.
- WHO drew premature link between deaths of children in Gambia and India-made cough syrups, says DCGI: Test reports have shown that the syrups were not contaminated with diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol, the drug regulator said.
- Supreme Court grants bail to convict in 2002 Godhra train burning case: The judges noted that Faruk has been in prison for 17 years.
- Direct evidence not necessary to convict public servants in corruption case, says Supreme Court: The court held that circumstantial evidence is sufficient.
- As seven journalists remain jailed, India continues to draw criticism over treatment of media, says Committee to Protect Journalists: In its annual report, the Committee to Protect Journalists said that across the world, a record number of 363 journalists were behind bars as of December 1.
- ‘If you consume spurious liquor, you’ll die,’ says CM as toll rises to 26 in Bihar hooch tragedy: The sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.
- Social media often driven by ‘narrowness of view’, says Shah Rukh Khan: Meanwhile, addressing a film festival, actor Amitabh Bachchan said that even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.
- Acid used to attack teenager in Delhi was bought on Flipkart, say police: In 2013, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and states to regulate the sale of acid to stop such attacks, especially against women.