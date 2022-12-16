External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the world sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism and that it should clean up its act, PTI reported.

Jaishankar also recalled former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s message to Pakistan that snakes in one’s backyard will eventually bite those who keep them. Clinton had made the remarks during her visit to Islamabad in 2011.

“I know we’ve been through two-and-a-half years of Covid-19 and a lot of us have brain fog as a result,” Jaishankar said. “But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates, who has its fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region.”

#WATCH | The world today sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar at the UN in New York pic.twitter.com/Pfwk36N4CX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The foreign minister made the remarks while addressing reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Prior to this, he had chaired an event under India’s presidency of the global body’s Security Council on “Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward”.

India had assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council on December 1. This is the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two-year tenure as an elected member of the Council.

During Thursday’s interaction, Jaishankar said that the world is increasingly calling out countries, organisations and individual engaging in terrorism, reported PTI.

EAM Jaishankar hits out at Pak MoS Hina Rabbani Khar for linking India with Lahore blast. Recalls Hillary Clinton's advice to Minister Khar that,'snakes in your backyard won't bite only neighbours' but EAM highlights that Pakistan is "not great at taking good advice". pic.twitter.com/nz8C5DuotQ — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 15, 2022

“My advice [to Pakistan] is please clean up your act,” he said, according to PTI. “Please try to be a good neighbour. Please try and contribute to what the rest of the world is trying to do today, which is economic growth, progress, and development.”

The foreign minister also told reporters that India has also declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the Security Council for the 2028-’29 term.

‘Contemporary epicenter of terrorism remains very much active’

On Thursday, Jaishankar, while presiding over the Security Council event, also said that the threat of terrorism has turned even more serious.

“The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimize unpleasant realities,” he said. “We have seen the expansion of al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates.”

Spoke at the UNSC briefing on Global Counter-terrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward in New York today.



Made 7 key points: pic.twitter.com/pPmdt1I4J3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2022

He said that uniform criteria is not applied while sanctioning and prosecuting terrorists, adding that double standards while countering terrorism lead to politicisation.

“At one level, we have seen protections that come close to justification,” the foreign minister said. “Then, there are evidence-backed proposals that are put on hold without assigning adequate reason.”

Jaishankar also said that the world cannot afford attention deficits or tactical compromises in its fight against terrorism. “We cannot let another 9/11 of New York or 26/11 of Mumbai happen.”