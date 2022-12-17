Gatherings of four or more persons were banned in Marcherla town of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Friday after a clash occurred between ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress workers and the Telugu Desam party, reported PTI.

Visuals shared on social media showed unidentified persons burning vehicles, and attacking houses. A video clip showed a group of men thrashing a person who fell to the ground.

Telugu Desam Party alleged that the vehicles of its leaders and homes were set on fire by workers of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Telugu Desam Party supporters were participating in the ‘Idhemi Karma’ programme.

Planadu Superintendent of Police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy said that the clashes did not take place due to the political difference but a faction feud.

“These factionists join one party or the other and take support,” Reddy said, according to PTI. “During the Idem Kharma Rashtraniki programme, people from one side tried to provoke the other party members. There was also stone pelting.”

Reddy added that additional forces have been deployed in the town and the situation is under control.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged attacks on his party workers.

“I strongly condemn the attacks of YCP goons on TDP ranks in Macharla, the incidents of setting fire to party leaders’ houses and party offices,” he said in a tweet. “It is even worse that the police are blowing the horns of the ruling party’s rowdyism.”