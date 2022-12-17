Three police officials have been suspended for suppressing an incident of rape of a 13-year-old disabled girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, PTI reported on Saturday.

Among those suspended include two police inspectors and one sub-inspector.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 24 in a village under the Seeshgarh police station.

As per the complainant, Inspector Ramavtar Singh, Inspector Naresh Pal and a sub-inspector took money from the accused, Chandrapal, and lodged a first information report for molestation instead of rape, according to PTI.

The complainant also alleged that the accused personnel changed her clothes at a police outpost and discarded the ones she was wearing when she was sexually assaulted.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that an inquiry was ordered against the accused police official.

“The allegations against the accused police personnel were found to be true,” Agarwal said, according to PTI. “They have been put under suspension and sections of rape will be added in the FIR.”