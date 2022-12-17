The big news: SC dismisses Bilkis Bano’s review petition, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI challenged moved Supreme Court against Anil Deshmukh’s bail, and fresh FIRs were filed against Mehul Choksi.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- SC dismisses Bilkis Bano review plea challenging Gujarat’s jurisdiction on remission of convicts: The release of 11 convicts in the case was not the subject matter of the review petition, Bano’s lawyer clarified.
- CBI moves Supreme Court against High Court order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh: In its plea, the agency said that the High Court ‘committed grave error’ in its decision in the corruption case against the former Maharashtra home minister.
- CBI files three fresh first information reports against Mehul Choksi in bank fraud case: Choksi is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in India in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.
- Scrapping Maulana Azad Fellowship is an anti-minority move, says Congress: The fellowship was launched in 2009 to provide financial assistance to students from Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh communities.
- Democracy suffers if independence of judges and journalists falters, says former Supreme Court judge: Justice BN Srikrishna made the remarks at the annual RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism.
- United Nations, European Union say they are worried as Twitter suspends journalists’ accounts: Reporters from ‘The New York Times’, ‘CNN’, whose accounts were revoked, had written about Elon Musk – the microblogging platform’s new owner.
- Complaint filed in Bihar court against actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone over ‘Pathaan’ song: The song Besharam Rang of the film Pathaan is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community, the complainant, Sudhir Ojha said. The court will hear the case on January 3.
- Prohibitory orders issued in Palnadu after TDP, ruling party workers clash in Andhra Pradesh: Visuals shared on social media showed unidentified persons burning vehicles, and attacking houses. A video clip showed a group of men thrashing a person who fell to the ground.
- GST Council decriminalises certain offences, raises limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said no new taxes have been introduced.
- One dead, two injured after fire breaks out in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai: Twenty-two patients who were admitted to the Parakh Hospital, located close to the building, had to be shifted to another medical facility.