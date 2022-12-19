Three persons were injured after clashes broke out between supporters of Argentina and France football teams in Kerala’s Kannur during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, The New Indian Express reported.

Argentina won their third World Cup title after beating France 4-2 on penalties.

The Kannur Police said they have taken five persons into custody in connection with the incident, according to The Times of India. They have been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal code, along with other sections.

Those injured have been identified as Anurag, Adarsh and Alex.

They were attacked after Argentina fans started celebrating the country’s victory by playing drums and bursting crackers. According to the police, some of those celebrating ridiculed supporters of France that triggered an altercation, reported The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, two police officers were injured in Kochi after they asked those celebrating Argentina’s win to not block traffic near Kaloor Stadium.

Twenty persons were arrested in connection with the incident and their vehicles were seized, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the police.

Separately, an 18-year-old died after he collapsed during a victory celebration held by Argentina’s fans in Kollam, according to The New Indian Express.

The deceased, Akshay, had joined the fans who were celebrating at the city’s Lal Bahadur Sastri Stadium. After he collapsed, Akshay was taken to Kollam district hospital where he was pronounced dead.