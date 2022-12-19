Vehicles were set on fire and vandalised as violence broke out in Allahabad University on Monday after students and security guards clashed, reported NDTV.

The violence reportedly started when a former student leader identified as Vivekanand Pathak wanted to go to a State Bank of India branch inside the university campus. Pathak is part of a months-long protest against fee hike in the university, according to NDTV.

The guard stopped Pathak from entering the campus following which the two sides got into a heated argument.

Videos on social media showed security personnel and students attacking each other. Videos also showed unidentified groups vandalising properties and setting vehicles on fire.

Students were seen throwing stones at police personnel. While another video showed the police baton-charging the crowds of students.

Scroll.in could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.