J&K: Three suspected militants killed in gunfight in Shopian
The militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and one of them was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, the police said.
Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The suspected militants were affiliated to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police said.
A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Shopian’s Zainapora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there. Later, the search operation turned into a gunfight.
One of the deceased militants was identified as Lateef Lone, who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit named Purana Krishna Bhat, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The other militant, Umer Nazir, was involved in the killing of a person from Nepal. The identity of the third militant is not known yet.
One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site, the police said.