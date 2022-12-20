Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The suspected militants were affiliated to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police said.

A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Shopian’s Zainapora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there. Later, the search operation turned into a gunfight.

Shopian | Among 3 neutralised local terrorists, 2 identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian - involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat - & Umer Nazir of Anantnaginvolved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 1 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered: ADGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/vghM0Q78li — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

One of the deceased militants was identified as Lateef Lone, who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit named Purana Krishna Bhat, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The other militant, Umer Nazir, was involved in the killing of a person from Nepal. The identity of the third militant is not known yet.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site, the police said.