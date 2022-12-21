Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he will step down as the chief executive officer of micro-blogging platform Twitter once he finds someone “foolish enough” to replace him.

Musk’s comments came in response to a poll from December 19 in which he had asked Twitter users whether he should step down as the head of the social media company. More than 10 million, or 57.5%, of the over 17 million users had voted in favour of Musk’s ouster.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. “After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.”

After the results were announced, the SpaceX founder said on Monday that only those who subscribe to Twitter Blue will be able to vote on policy-related polls that are put on the microblogging platform. Twitter Blue is a paid-for subscription that allows any user to buy a blue tick verified badge for their account.

Musk had introduced this change after a subscriber made the suggestion in response to the poll.

Since he took over Twitter on October 27, Musk has introduced a number of changes to the social media platform that contradict his “free speech absolutist” stance.

Last week, Twitter had suspended the accounts of journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, The Intercept, Mashable and other news publications who recently wrote about the micro-blogging platform’s owner Musk.

The accounts were suspended a day after Twitter altered its policies on accounts that track private jets, including the one owned by Musk. The businessman had threatened legal action against these accounts, many of which were operated by 20-year-old Jack Sweeny, saying that his son was being stalked.