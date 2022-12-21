Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar on Wednesday told the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media cell Amit Malviya to delete a tweet about the Bharat Jodo Yatra or face legal action.

Malviya had posted a video claiming that it showed Alwar going down on his knee to tie Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s shoelaces during the march. “The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Malviya said.

Alwar, however, said that he was tying his own shoelaces and not those of Gandhi. He said that Malviya’s claim was a complete lie and was defamatory. “Delete the tweet and apologise to [Rahul Gandhi] or face legal action,” he said.

As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory.



The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces.



Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action https://t.co/HDXVii09bg — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) December 21, 2022

Alwar later posted another photo taken from another angle which showed him tying his shoelaces and Gandhi looking on.

“Great to see BJP and its full machinery keenly observing Bharat Jodo Yatra and getting panicked by its tremendous success,” he remarked.

Great to see @BJP4India and it’s full machinery keenly observing #BharatJodoYatra and getting panicked by it's tremendous success !



Resorting to the only thing they know how to do … lie ! @amitmalviya @AmanKayamHai_ @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/mQglHM0B0M — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) December 21, 2022

Several others Congress leaders also asked Malviya to delete the tweet and apologise to Gandhi.

Hey fake news peddler @amitmalviya here’s the picture just before Rahul ji paused for @JitendraSAlwar to tie his shoe laces that had come off



आँखें और दिमाग़ दोनों खोलो, राहुल जी से माफ़ी माँगो या क़ानूनी कार्यवाही के लिए तैयार रहो



वैसे यात्रा देख तुम्हारी बौखलाहट अच्छी लगी😆 pic.twitter.com/NMgXUxKjT2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 21, 2022

Former Union Minister @JitendraSAlwar was tying his shoe laces after it was pointed out by @RahulGandhi but BJP yet again tried to spread lies.



You have such a shameless, low life @amitmalviya, your every lie will be stripped naked in public and eventually truth will win. pic.twitter.com/LG0DM7qQ04 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 21, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan till Tuesday and entered Haryana early on Wednesday. The Congress has claimed that the march is aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the BJP.