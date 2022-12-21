‘Delete tweet or face legal action’: Congress leader on Amit Malviya’s post about Bharat Jodo Yatra
The BJP leader had posted a video with the claim that it showed Jitendra Singh Alwar tying Rahul Gandhi’s shoelaces.
Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar on Wednesday told the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media cell Amit Malviya to delete a tweet about the Bharat Jodo Yatra or face legal action.
Malviya had posted a video claiming that it showed Alwar going down on his knee to tie Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s shoelaces during the march. “The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Malviya said.
Alwar, however, said that he was tying his own shoelaces and not those of Gandhi. He said that Malviya’s claim was a complete lie and was defamatory. “Delete the tweet and apologise to [Rahul Gandhi] or face legal action,” he said.
Alwar later posted another photo taken from another angle which showed him tying his shoelaces and Gandhi looking on.
“Great to see BJP and its full machinery keenly observing Bharat Jodo Yatra and getting panicked by its tremendous success,” he remarked.
Several others Congress leaders also asked Malviya to delete the tweet and apologise to Gandhi.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan till Tuesday and entered Haryana early on Wednesday. The Congress has claimed that the march is aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the BJP.