The big news: Centre recommends precaution doses as Covid surges in China, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah says that NGOs seeking to change demography would face strict action, and Taliban ban university education for women in Afghanistan.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Use masks in crowded places, get precaution dose, says Centre amid China’s Covid surge:There is no change in the guidelines for international air travel yet, the government said.
- Strict action will be taken against NGOs seeking to change country’s demography, says Amit Shah: Amit Shah demands proof of illegal surveillance after Congress MP raises Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha.
- Taliban ban university education for women in Afghanistan: The restriction on higher education came nearly three months after several women and girls took university entrance exams across the country.
- Nepal Supreme Court orders release of serial murderer Charles Sobhraj on health grounds: He has been in a Nepal jail since 2003 on charges of having murdered two tourists from the United States of America and Canada.
- Private cryptocurrencies will constitute next financial crisis, warns RBI governor: Central bank chief Shaktikanta Das also said that the cryptocurrencies should be banned.
- No plan to reduce age of consent for sexual acts, Centre tells Parliament: To a question on whether the age of consent can be reduced to 16, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said ‘the question does not arise’.
- ‘Like China entered India, we will also go to Karnataka,’ says Sanjay Raut amid state border dispute: The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that there was a weak government in Maharashtra that was not taking a stand on the matter.
- Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO after finding someone ‘foolish enough’ to take the job: The billionaire’s comments came after 57.5% users out of over 17 million had voted in favour of Musk’s ouster in a Twitter poll on Monday.
- Bombay High Court extends stay on Anil Deshmukh’s bail order till December 27: The former Maharashtra home minister was granted bail on December 12.
- Government not allowing debate on Chinese incursions shows disrespect for democracy, says Sonia Gandhi: However, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that it is not good to rake up such sensitive issues in Parliament.