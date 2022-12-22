The Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a government school in Hassan after several students accused him of sexual harassment, reported The Hindu.

The incident came to light on Sunday after at least 15 students staying in the school’s hostel called the child helpline number.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee of the district then visited the school to note down the students’ complaints, according to the Hindustan Times.

Following this, a formal complaint was lodged against the principal by the chairperson of the child welfare committee.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered against the principal.

“The accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” Shankar said. “Children are undergoing counselling.”