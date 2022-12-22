A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. At high-level meet on Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs officials to ramp up testing:  Doctors’ body advises citizens to wear masks, avoid international travel.
  2. 2% of international passengers to undergo Covid-19 tests at airports on arrival: The rule will come into effect from 10 am on December 24.
  3. India expresses concern after Afghanistan bans women from accessing higher education: The ban came after the Taliban had shut down girls’ secondary schools in the country in March just hours after they were reopened since August 2021.
  4. I had no intention to insult Bihar, says Piyush Goyal after row over his comments about the state: ‘If they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar,’ the Union minister had remarked on Tuesday, while a RJD MP was speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
  5. Karnataka passes resolution to protect state’s interest amid border row with Maharashtra: The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and was adopted by a voice vote.
  6. ‘Excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he rebukes Centre’s letter to halt march amid Covid: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his letter had said that BJP leaders from Rajasthan are worried that the march could spread coronavirus.
  7. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari urges supporters to celebrate Tulsi Pujan Diwas on December 25: Adhikari also said bulldozers will run in the state if BJP comes to power.
  8. India abstains from UN resolution calling for end to violence in Myanmar: This was the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years.
  9. Plea challenging notification allowing Sikhs to carry kirpan on flights dismissed by Delhi HC: The petitioner had argued that the order is bad in law and violates civil aviation safety protocols as well as international conventions.
  10. Cutting trade ties with China will be counterproductive, says former NITI Aayog vice chairperson: Politicians have called for boycott of Chinese goods after its transgression along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.