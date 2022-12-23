Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three top leaders from his newly-launched Democratic Azad Party, alleging them of being involved in anti-party activities, reported PTI.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had launched his party on September 26 after he resigned from the Congress in August. Nearly three months since its launch, the party expelled Tara Chand, Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh on Thursday.

“They were expelled for anti-party activities,” party’s general secretary RS Chib told PTI. “The chairman [Azad] was convinced that they were not required in party as they were involved in anti-party activities.”

The three expelled on Thursday leaders were among 64 Congress members who had resigned from the party in August and joined Azad’s new outfit, reported Outlook. Chand was the first senior leader to have voiced his support for Azad.

However, after being expelled from the party, the former minister has alleged that Azad’s new party is “dividing secular votes” in Jammu and Kashmir, reported NDTV.

While addressing his first rally in Jammu and Kashmir after resigning from the Congress, Azad had stressed that his new party would seek restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and protection of the rights of locals to land and employment, among other issues.