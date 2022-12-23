The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued a notice to the city police in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a five-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy.

According to the police, the girl was abducted while she was playing outside her home on December 21.

5 साल की बच्ची का दिल्ली में रेप किया गया है। उसको भलस्वा डेरी में घर के सामने से उठा के ले गए और बच्ची झील के पास पायी गयी। अभी अस्पताल में उसकी सर्जरी हुई है। मेरी टीम उसके साथ है। हमने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है जिससे अपराधी तुरंत अरेस्ट हों! pic.twitter.com/4X4nmL8sYk — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 23, 2022

A case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal code was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station after her parents filed a complaint with the police.

On December 22, the girl was found near a lake and was taken to a hospital, where doctors said that she appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Subsequently, other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the case, according to PTI.

The police said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

On Friday, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that the girl underwent surgery in a hospital.

“My team is with her,” Maliwal said. “We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon.”

In its notice, the commission has sought information on the case from the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station by December 26, including a copy of the first information report registered in the matter and steps taken by the police to arrest the accused.