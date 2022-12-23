The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday nominated first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of mayor in New Delhi.

The son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, has been nominated as Deputy Mayor.

आज PAC की Meeting में MCD के Mayor, Dy Mayor और Standing Committee Members के नामों पर चर्चा हुई।



▪️Mayor: Shelly Oberoi

▪️Dy Mayor: Aaley Muhammad Iqbal



Standing Committee:

1️⃣Amil Malik

2️⃣Raminder Kaur

3️⃣Mohini Jeenwal

4️⃣Sarika Chaudhary



सभी को शुभकामनाएं 💐- @pankajgupta pic.twitter.com/FHHz6p0WSk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 23, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of 250 wards in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 7. The party defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the civic body for the last 15 years.

Initially, the BJP had claimed that its candidate would be elected as Mayor of the civic body. However, former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta later had clarified saying that the saffron party will play the role of a strong opposition.

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Oberoi and Iqbal for the nominations. “God bless you all to make our beloved Delhi clean,” he said in a tweet.

Oberoi, a former assistant professor at Delhi University, had won the election from East Patel Nagar, a stronghold of the BJP.

The election to choose Delhi’s next Mayor will be held on January 6.

As reported by The Indian Express, members nominated by the lieutenant governor are not eligible to vote during the mayoral polls. Only elected councillors, 14 MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, and MPs representing constituencies that are fully or partially within the corporation area can participate in the voting process.