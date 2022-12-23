The big news: Allahabad HC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sixteen Army soldiers killed in Sikkim after vehicle falls into gorge, and NDTV founders sold most of their share to Adani.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in money laundering case: He was accused of having taken money from now-banned Popular Front of India to incite riots.
- 16 Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim: Three junior commissioned officers are among those who died, the Army said.
- NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy sell most of their stake to Adani’s AMG network: AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
- Three dead as gunman opens fire in central Paris: The suspect was detained by the police.
- Serial murderer Charles Sobhraj walks out of Nepal jail after court orders release on health grounds: Sobhraj had been linked to more than 20 killings in South and South East Asia.
- Umar Khalid walks out of jail on one-week bail to attend sister’s wedding: The activist, accused of planning a conspiracy to incite the February 2020 Delhi violence, will remain out of jail till December 30.
- Parliament’s Winter Session ends six days ahead of schedule: The Lok Sabha recorded a productivity rate of 97%, while the Rajya Sabha recorded a 102% productivity rate.
- Bajrang Dal halts namaz in Gurugram’s Sector 69: Members of the Hindutva organisation said that they will scale up protests if the prayers are not stopped in public places.
- Donald Trump should be barred from holding public office, says Capitol riot panel’s final report: The House of Representatives Select Committee accused the former president of ‘multi-part conspiracy’ to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.
- Kerala government apologises to HC for failing to recover Rs 5.2 crore from PFI after hartal damage: The judiciary is not an arm of the state government, the court said while criticising the state administration.