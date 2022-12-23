A look at the top headlines of the day:

Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in money laundering case: He was accused of having taken money from now-banned Popular Front of India to incite riots. 16 Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim: Three junior commissioned officers are among those who died, the Army said. NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy sell most of their stake to Adani’s AMG network: AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Three dead as gunman opens fire in central Paris: The suspect was detained by the police. Serial murderer Charles Sobhraj walks out of Nepal jail after court orders release on health grounds: Sobhraj had been linked to more than 20 killings in South and South East Asia. Umar Khalid walks out of jail on one-week bail to attend sister’s wedding: The activist, accused of planning a conspiracy to incite the February 2020 Delhi violence, will remain out of jail till December 30. Parliament’s Winter Session ends six days ahead of schedule: The Lok Sabha recorded a productivity rate of 97%, while the Rajya Sabha recorded a 102% productivity rate. Bajrang Dal halts namaz in Gurugram’s Sector 69: Members of the Hindutva organisation said that they will scale up protests if the prayers are not stopped in public places. Donald Trump should be barred from holding public office, says Capitol riot panel’s final report: The House of Representatives Select Committee accused the former president of ‘multi-part conspiracy’ to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. Kerala government apologises to HC for failing to recover Rs 5.2 crore from PFI after hartal damage: The judiciary is not an arm of the state government, the court said while criticising the state administration.