The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with reports that the administration of a state-run school in Mahoba district called a ‘tantrik’, or occultist, to treat a group of students who fell ill.

On December 20, fifteen female students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at the school, following which the school administration called an occultist, according to Aaj Tak. However, the girls were later taken to a hospital after police intervention.

A video purportedly showing the girls being subjected to sorcery was widely shared on social media.

On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission said that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to violations of the students’ human rights.

“The commission has also observed that apparently, a sub-standard mid-day meal was served to the students leading to their illness, which is indicative of the apathy of the concerned authorities,” the rights body said. “Besides, the school teachers are expected to educate the students and not to make them believe in such superstitious malpractices.”

The body has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report in four weeks. “It [government] is expected to include the steps taken or to be taken to ensure that this type of incident should not recur in the future in the State,” the panel said.