The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that the Delhi Lokayukta has ordered an inquiry against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adesh Gupta following a complaint accusing him of irregularities in acquiring properties, ANI reported.

At a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that a lawyer identified as Hemant Chaudhary had complained about Gupta to the Lokpal last year.

Bharadwaj said that Gupta, during his term as the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation from April 2018 to April 2019, had formed a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited. The sons of Gupta and another BJP leader Shyam Jaju were equal partners and directors in this company, the AAP spokesperson said.

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP leaders have amassed properties worth crores disproportionate to their declared sources of income, PTI reported. “They own 40 to 45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed.

Delhi Lokayukta Harish Chandra Mishra had issued notices to Gupta from August 2022 to January 2023, asking him to declare his assets and sources of income but the BJP leader has not provided any information so far, Bhardwaj claimed.

“The lieutenant governor should write a letter to the Anti-Corruption Branch and the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] about how these properties were bought and sold,” Bhardwaj said. “The Centre should take up a detailed investigation of the case to prove whether it believes in the principle of anti-corruption or not.”

Gupta, who resigned in December as the Delhi BJP president after the party’s defeat in the municipal corporation polls, dismissed the allegations saying they are false and politically motivated.

“I respect the Lokayukta and will share all the details,” he added. “Every year, I share details of my assets with the government. I am a dedicated BJP worker and have been exposing corrupt acts of the AAP and they are targeting me and my family to suppress my voice.”