The big news: Kiren Rijiju says people see how judges dispense justice, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Maharashtra governor said he wants to quit, and Supreme Court upheld Anil Deshmukh’s bail.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Wrong to think that existing systems will continue forever, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju: The minister made the remarks amid the standoff between the Centre and the judiciary regarding judicial appointments in the country.
- Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offers to resign: Koshyari said he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wants to be relieved of all political responsibilities.
- Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC decision to grant bail to Anil Deshmukh in corruption case: The High Court had given relief to the former Maharashtra minister on December 12 but stayed its order on two occasions to allow CBI to file an appeal.
- Woman’s right to make decision and not medical board’s, says HC as it allows termination of 32-week pregnancy: ‘Given a severe foetal abnormality, the length of the pregnancy does not matter,’ the Bombay High Court ruled.
- All problems will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped, says Gujarat court: The judge said that ‘houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation’ and cow urine is a ‘cure for many incurable diseases’.
- Mob heckles South Korean women accusing them of religious conversion in UP, police file FIR: The incident occurred at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut on Saturday.
- Oil firms should cut petrol, diesel prices if crude rates come down, says Union minister: Hardeep Singh Puri said that oil companies acted responsibly by not burdening consumers with a rise in global energy prices in aftermath of the war in Ukraine.
- Gujarat Police issue arrest warrant against Oreva group promoter over Morbi bridge collapse: A lookout notice has also been issued against the promoter Jaysukh Patel.
- Pakistan hit by major power outage for second time in three months: Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir said electricity across the country is likely to be restored by 10 pm local time.
- US starts special interviews for first-time applicants to reduce visa waiting time in India: The United States embassy said that it will also deploy temporary consular officers from Washington to in India in its bid to speed up visa processing.