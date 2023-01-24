Tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal at 2.28 pm on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the ground surface and about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, according to Reuters. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

District Police official Surya Thapa, however, said that three houses were damaged in the Bajura district.

Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 had hit Nepal on November 12. It was the second earthquake to hit the country in a week.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023