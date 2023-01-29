A lawyer was removed from the Gauhati High Court premises on Friday after he showed up at a hearing wearing jeans, reported PTI.

All practicing lawyers have to wear a black coat or robe over a white shirt with a neckband while attending or making submissions in court proceedings, under the Advocates Act, 1961, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, who was to hear the case on Friday, adjourned the hearing and called the police to remove advocate BK Mahajan from the court for wearing jeans.

“Matter stands adjourned today as Mr BK Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants,” the court ordered. “Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to decourt him outside the High Court campus.”

Surana also directed that the matter should be be placed before the Chief Justice as well as the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Last year, the Supreme Court had declined to hear a plea seeking relaxation of dress code for lawyers during the summer season, reported Live Law. The court had asked the petitioner to approach the Bar Council of India regarding the matter.