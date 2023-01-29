Odisha Health Minister Naba Das died on Sunday hours after he was critically injured as a police officer shot him in Jharsuguda district’s Brajarajnagar town, PTI reported citing hospital authorities. He was airlifted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment, reported ANI.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart,” the hosptial said in a statement. “He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.”

The shooter has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Gopal Das.

Soon after the attack, Gopal Das was apprehended by the residents present at the spot and handed over to the police, reported PTI.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by some unidentified assailants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.



Details awaited pic.twitter.com/jUkyjWZwm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Naba Das was shot at from a close range when he came out of his car to inaugurate two new office buildings of the Brajrajnagar municipality, an unidentified police officer told The Times of India.

In a video, a group of people could be seen dragging Naba Das out of his car. The minister was bleeding from the left side of his chest and seemed to be unconscious in the video.

An witness told ANI that Naba Das was welcomed by a crowd at the event when suddenly a gunshot was heard, reported ANI. “We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range,” the said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he strongly condemns the attack. “Crime Branch is directed to take up investigation,” Patnaik’s office tweeted. “Senior officers of Crime Branch are asked to go to the spot.”

The Biju Janata Dal chief also visited the Apollo hospital and held discussion with the health secretary and other officials, reported ANI.