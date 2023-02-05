A Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of villagers who used casteist abuses against her in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Friday, reported the Hindustan on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident shared on social media shows that the woman’s arms were tied up while a person in the background said that she was beaten up.

The woman claimed that a man named Ganesh Yadav threatened to demolish her home because he did not want her to live in the neighbourhood due to her caste, reported the Hindustan Times. On Friday, Yadav along with his mother and wife broke into the Dalit woman’s house and tied her up for at least two hours as they assaulted her.

The woman also alleged that she was verbally assaulted by the group as they used casteist remarks against her.

An elderly woman was tied with a rope and thrashed by a group of people while hurling casteist remarks at her at a village in Khargone. pic.twitter.com/MyyzhysZmr — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 4, 2023

The woman filed a complaint against the group on Saturday, reported the newspaper.

A case has been registered in the Sanawad police station of the district under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and an investigation was underway, an unidentified additional superintendent of police told Hindustan.