A 14-year-old girl working as a domestic worker at a Gurugram household was rescued on Tuesday by the police after a complaint was filed alleging that she had been assaulted and tortured by her employers, reported PTI.

A Gurugram couple had employed the minor girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, the police said. The minor was rescued after the in-charge of the local Sakhi centre filed a police complaint.

Sakhi centres, set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, support minor girls who are victims of violence.

“The couple did not provide proper food to the girl and assaulted her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan told the Hindustan Times. “There were several injuries on her hands, feet and face. She told police that she survived on left over scraps. After her rescue, she was admitted in hospital where her condition is stable.”

The couple used to beat to the child daily and she was also sexually harassed, Sangwan told the newspaper. “They did not even let her sleep at night and tortured her,” Sangwan said.

A first information report has also been registered against the couple under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.