Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted to shortcomings in the country’s response in dealing with the damage caused by the devastating earthquakes on January 6, the Associated Press reported.

So far, 12,391 people have died in Turkey and 2,992 in neighbouring Syria due to the earthquakes.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster,” Erdogan said during his visit to the hard-hit Hatay province. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.”

#Turkey - Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras.

His comments come amid widespread despair and growing anger among citizens against the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas.

The earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep early on Monday. It was followed by another of 7.5 magnitude and several aftershocks, causing widespread destruction.

The first quake struck at 4.17 am local time and the epicentre was located 17.9 kilometres below the ground surface, about 33 kilometres away from Gaziantep. Tremors were also felt in the neighbouring countries of Lebanon and Cyprus.

On Tuesday, Turkey had declared a three-month-long emergency in 10 provinces. The move will enable the government to bypass Parliament while enacting new laws to restrict or suspend rights and freedoms.

Survivors gather next to a bonfire outside collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 8.| AdemAltan/ AFP

Erdogan argued that this will help in search and rescue operations to be carried out rapidly.

On Wednesday, the president said that harsh winter conditions were a factor behind the slow response to rescue efforts, according to AP.

Erdogan also condemned his critics calling them “dishonourable people” who were spreading lies and slander against his government.

“This is a time for unity, solidarity,” Erdogan said, according to Reuters. “In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest.”

Rescue efforts continue

Meanwhile, rescue teams in Turkey and Syria continued their search on Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble.

According to experts, the time for those trapped under the rubble or lacking access to essential needs to survive was quickly running out.

Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at the Nottingham Trent University in England, told AP that the first 72 hours were considered to be critical.

“The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%,” he said.

In Syria, the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-held areas, issued an appeal for international help in their “race against time,” according to AFP.

According to Syrian state media, more than 2,98,000 people have lost their homes and 180 shelters have been opened for them in government-controlled areas.