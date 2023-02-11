The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, PTI reported.

Magunta was taken into custody on Friday. He is the ninth person to be arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate.

#magunta Raghav Reddy arrested by the #ED In Delhi Excise policy case produced in a Delhi court.

He is the son of a MP of YSR Congress#DelhiLiquorScam #ED pic.twitter.com/S8teXmcDv6 — Dhiraj Beniwal (@DhirajBeniwal) February 11, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case and has alleged that the policy, which has now been put on hold, caused a loss of Rs 2,873 crore to the government exchequer.

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation had booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in a new liquor policy, which was part of the excise regulations.

Under the policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17, 2021, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the central agency.

On September 1, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.

The agency has alleged that there exists a “south group” that paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair, who has been arrested in the case.

The group allegedly has Raghav Magunta, businessman Sarath Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, as members among others.

On February 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested a Telangana-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, who was formerly employed by Kavitha, in connection with the case.