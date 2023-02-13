The Chandigarh Pride Walk on Sunday was a celebration of the rights and visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride is a protest against the discrimination we have to face in our daily lives,” said Dhananjay Chauhan, a trans-rights activist and organiser of Chandigarh Pride Festival. “It promotes equality, dignity, self-affirmation and increased visibility of LGBTQIA+ community. We are proud of our gender and sexual identities.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh Caroline Rowett and Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh Patrick Hebert flag off the Chandigarh Pride Parade 2023.



"The UK stands alongside the LGBT community with #pride"

Participants marked Panjab University’s Students’ Centre to Sector 17 Plaza. Dressed in vibrant colourful attire, they waved pride and trans flag for seeking “azaadi”, freedom, for all sexual and gender minorities.

“We are no longer an invisible minority,” said Simran, co-organiser of the Chandigarh Pride Festival and founder of the Queering in Chandigarh organisation. “Chandigarh has a very vibrant queer community and the city saw our strength today.”

The parade was a part of series of week-long celebrations of Chandigarh Pride Festival or Garvotsava’\ 2023’. It was started on February 6 and culminated with the parade here at today.

Here are some images from the event.

Swacchta campaign turns truly inclusive!



Vibrant Pride Parade organised by Transgender community of Chandigarh appealing residents about Swachhta!@SwachhBharatGov @SwachSurvekshan #SwachhSurvekshan2023Chandigarh#MissionSwachhChandigarh pic.twitter.com/5WbjUhPwCv — Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (@MCChandigarh) February 12, 2023

