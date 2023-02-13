The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till March 13, when the second part of the Budget Session will begin.

Earlier on Monday, the Upper House was briefly adjourned twice as the Opposition parties shouted slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the allegations of unfair business practices by the Adani Group, reported ANI.

Before adjourning the House for the first time, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar named several MPs and warned them not to engage in acts that disrupt the proceedings. The MPs Dhankhar named include Raghav Chaddha, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Kumar Ketkar and Sandeep Pathak, according to ANI.

After the proceedings resumed, the chairperson refused to take action on notices served by Opposition MPs, which included the joint parliamentary committee investigation among other demands. The MPs then urged Dhankhar to allow Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, reported PTI.

When Dhankhar allowed Kharge to speak, several members of the treasury benches started shouting slogans. Kharge’s remarks were later expunged by the chair. Amid the din, Dhankhar asked the Opposition to maintain decorum and allow Question Hour to continue.

“I am constrained on account of persistent obstruction and I would go to the extent of saying deliberate obstruction,” he said.

Before adjourning the House till next month, Dhakhar warned: “Members, I am pleading with you for the last time. If the House is subjected to such kind of disturbance, disruption, violation of rules, I will be constrained to act as per expectations of the people.”

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments and uproar with the Opposition’s demand of investigation into the allegations against the Adani Group.

The conglomerate headed by India’s second-richest person Gautam Adani has been under the scanner since American short-seller Hindenburg Research, on January 24, accused it of pulling off the “largest con in corporate history”.

The report claimed that the conglomerate has over the decades been involved in stock manipulation, accounting fraud, used offshore shells for money laundering and siphoned money from listed companies. Since the report was released, Adani Group companies have lost above $100 billion in a rout in the stock markets.