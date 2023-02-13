A church in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district has been vandalised and torched by unknown persons, PTI reported on Monday, citing the police. The incident came to light on Sunday when some locals went to the church located in Chaukipura area to offer prayers.

Itarsi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chauhan said initial investigation showed that the miscreants entered the church by removing a window net and set fire inside. Resident Denis Jonathan said that devotees found the word “Ram” inscribed on a church wall.

Citing the police complaint, Chahuan said that some religious texts and other items, including furniture, were destroyed in the fire. Meanwhile, the official denied that there is any tension in the area following the incident.

The church is connected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, residents said, reported NDTV.