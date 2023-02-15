The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would look into rehabilitating occupants of a night shelter that has been demolished by the Delhi Development Authority in the city’s Sarai Kale Khan area, reported PTI.

The court was originally scheduled to hear a petition against the demolition. However, by the time the case was taken up by a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta, the night shelter was demolished.

“Nothing can be done now at this stage,” the bench said. “If it is demolished, we have to now consider the question of rehabilitation.”

The case was mentioned for an urgent hearing by advocate Prashant Bhushan before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in the morning. Bhushan said that the night shelter was being demolished without any alternative arrangement to relocate its occupants, reported Bar and Bench.

“Last evening, demolition of the night shelter was ordered in Sarai Kale Khan,” Bhushan had told the chief justice. “Demolitions were preponed and since they [authorities] knew that we will mention the case, they are doing it now. Please see the pictures. We need immediate orders.”

Justice Chandrachud had then asked Bhushan to mention the plea right away to any bench.

Following the demolition, Bhushan told the court that a case related to the homeless is slated to come up for hearing on February 22 and requested that his plea be heard on the day.

“We can take it up on that day,” the bench ordered, according to PTI.

Built on Delhi Development Authority’s land in 2014, the shelter could accommodate 54 people.

According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the Delhi Police had raised concerns that the night shelter was being used by criminals and miscreants, reported PTI.