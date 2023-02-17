Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI.

Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said that security personnel used tear gas and resorted to baton charges against the protesters.

“The situation turned violent when some protesters burnt down a motorcycle and one four-wheeler, damaged properties and threw stones at the security personnel,” Apa said. “Adequate security personnel have been deployed in Itanagar capital region to deal with any untoward situation and to maintain law and order.”

The demonstrators are protesting against the recent leak of a question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. They are also against the appointment of Shantanu Dayal as the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, or PAJSC, which is spearheading the protest, said that Dayal’s age is 61 and he will have only one year to serve as chairperson. The commission mandates 62 as the retirement age.

“The government and the commission are on a mission to complete their paper-selling business,” PAJSC member Gyamar Padang alleged on Thursday, according to The Arunachal Times. “That is why they are in rush to appoint a chairman who has only one year left.”

The demonstrators had also called for a day-long bandh, resulting in business establishments, markets, banks, educational institutions, and government and private offices remaining closes in Itanagar, reported PTI.

PAJSC also demanded that all recruitment examinations in the state are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the report of the three-member committee on the paper leak be made public, three state government officials posted under the state commission be recalled, and that all aggrieved candidates be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

On Friday, as the protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent, the state Cabinet called off the swearing-in ceremony of Dayal and other officials.

“It was further decided that this matter will be discussed with all community-based organisations and stakeholders of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Cabinet said, according to The Arunachal Times.