The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear for questioning on Sunday in the capital city’s excise policy case.

In a tweet, Sisodia said that he has always cooperated with investigations against him and would continue to do so.

“CBI and ED [Enforcement Directorate] have used its full might against me,” he wrote. “Raids at home, searches in bank locker, they found nothing against me. They want to disrupt the education system of Delhi that I have set up.”

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

In August, the CBI had booked Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, which was part of the new excise regulations. On August 30, the agency had also raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering aspect in the case and has alleged that the liquor policy, that has now been put on hold, caused a loss of Rs 2,873 crore to the government exchequer.

On Saturday, unidentified CBI officials said that Sisodia has not been named as accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on, PTI reported.

The CBI is now focussed on the alleged influence of a “South Lobby” of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to swing it in their favour using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants, the official said.