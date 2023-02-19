The Congress on Sunday asserted that Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was not possible without its involvement.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that the party was aware of its role in bringing together various parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress has already taken the initiative and has been in touch with various political parties,” Venugopal said. “We will certainly bring them together against the BJP.”

The remarks come a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had advised the Congress to use the momentum gained during its Bharat Jodo Yatra in forging a united front.

Kumar had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will “go below 100 seats” if the Congress listens to him.

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that more discussions on uniting the Opposition will be held during the party’s three-day plenary session in Raipur, which begins on February 24.

“Nobody needs to give us a certificate that we have to lead because any Opposition unity without the Congress will be unsuccessful,” Ramesh said. “So, we welcome the statement of Nitish Kumar…this [uniting the Oppositon] will be discussed in the plenary.”

Ramesh said that Congress would also deliberate on whether there would be a pre-poll alliance and other such modalities.

He also added that he was thankful to Kumar for acknowledging the impact of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“It is a transformational moment for Indian politics, he has acknowledged it,” Ramesh said.

The Congress claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed at countering the politics of hatred espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The march, in which Gandhi covered 12 states on foot, ended on January 30.