Telangana: YSRTP chief detained over alleged derogatory remarks about BRS MLA
The police have filed a case against YS Sharmila under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The chief of the YSR Telangana Party was on Sunday taken into preventive custody by the state police in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks about a Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA, PTI reported.
YS Sharmila allegedly made the remarks about Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik on Saturday during her ongoing state-wide march.
The Telangana Police filed a case against the YSRTP chief under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the remarks. The complainant, a local BRS leader, accused her of insulting the Mahabubabad MLA, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.
Sharmila will be shifted to Hyderabad for her own safety, an unidentified senior police official told PTI.
Earlier on Sunday, members of the BRS held a sit-in protest in the Mahabubabad district seeking action against the YSRTP chief, ANI reported.
Some protestors shouted slogans of “Go Back Sharmila” and burned hoardings of her party.