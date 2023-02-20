The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heatwave alert for some districts in Maharashtra and Gujarat for the next three days.

The alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra for February 20 and February 21. In Gujarat’s Kutch, Surendranagar and Rajkot, it has been issued from February 20 to February 22.

Heatwave conditions are rare for these coastal regions in February, according to The Indian Express.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal.

“Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat will come under the influence of dry and hot anti-cyclonic winds blowing in from northern and northwestern India regions,” the weather department said. “This will affect the local weather and lead to a spike in the maximum temperatures, especially over Konkan-Goa and some pockets of Gujarat for another two days.”

Since late last week, Ratnagiri has been recording maximum temperatures ranging between 37 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius. Gujarat’s Bhuj had also recorded day temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius last week, according to The Indian Express.

In December, a World Bank report predicted that more than 16 crore Indians will face adverse effects of heatwaves from 2030 and approximately 3.4 crore persons will lose jobs due to heat-induced decline in productivity.

The heatwaves will shoot up the need for cooling, increasing the demand for air conditioners and other equipment, according to the World Bank. It will also prompt India to look for alternative and innovative cooling systems, the report had said.